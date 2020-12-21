Russian peacekeepers have cleared 238 hectares of land in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

In total, during the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh, engineering units cleared more than 238 hectares of terrain and about 93 kilometers of roads, 423 residential buildings. More than 8.3 thousand explosive objects were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems that allow them to maintain a high rate of demining in mountainous terrain and deteriorating weather.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with the necessary security measures in place.