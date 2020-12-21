Pashinyan returns from Syunik

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is returning from the province of Syunik after visiting the town of Sisian.

Protesters had blocked the road leading to Goris and several other towns.

“Now I am convinced that the road is blocked so that it doesn’t become obvious that the atmosphere in Goris, Kapan, Kajaran and Meghri is the same as in Sisian,” he said, referring to the fact that his supporters had gathered in Sisian. “Moreover, we won’t resort to forceful actions amid mourning. We are returning to Yerevan. I owe a visit to Goris, Kapan, Kajaran and Meghri. Peace be upon our martyrs,” Pashinyan said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan