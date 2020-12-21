1039 bodies retrieved from battle zones so far, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh authorities have retrieved 1039 bodies from the battle zones since the end of the war, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

“Since 13 November 2020, the rescue detachments of the State Service of Emergency Situations are carrying out search and rescue operations in areas where military operations have taken place. As a result of these works, 1039 remains including remains of civilians have been discovered as of December 20,” the State Service of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

The search for the bodies continues in the mountainous-forest terrains of the Shushi region, as well as in Martuni, Hadrut and Fizuli.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan