Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of fallen soldiers in Sisian pantheon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers fallen at the recent Artsakh war in the Sisian city pantheon during the visit to Syunik province.

The PM laid flowers at the tombs of the victims, extended his condolences to their families.

Pashinyan arrived in Syunik province today. He has already toured the town of Sisian, had a talk with the locals.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





