Goris-Davit Bek road is secure – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan says the safety of the Goris-Davit Bek road is guaranteed.

“Russian peacekeeping troops are taking the Goris-Davit Bek road under control. Our border guards are deployed in our territory and are visually supervising this road – ensuring a second-layer security. Our army stands behind our border guards, and an agreement is reached that no troops will be stationed in between our border guards and this road. The same refers to Azerbaijan: the Azeri border troops are under visual supervision, with their troops behind them. Again, no armed units should be in between the border guards and the road there. In this situation the safety of road traffic is guaranteed,” Harutyunyan told Zinuzh media.

