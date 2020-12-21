Canada halts passenger flights from UK for 72 hours 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Canada is halting passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries barring British travelers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country, Reuters reports.

The restrictions do not apply to cargo planes or planes landing for safety reasons.

The decision came after Canadian officials, including the prime minister and health minister, met on Sunday afternoon to discuss the new variant, which officials say is up to 70% more transmissible than the original.