Artsakh denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh are denying media reports claiming that the village of Karmir Shuka has been surrendered to Azerbaijan.

“The information distributed on Facebook regarding Karmir Shuka is fake,” the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said. “Moreover, a new housing project is planned to take place soon in the village,” he added.

