Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

Artsakh denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

Artsakh denies reports on surrendering Karmir Shuka village to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh are denying media reports claiming that the village of Karmir Shuka has been surrendered to Azerbaijan.

“The information distributed on Facebook regarding Karmir Shuka is fake,” the Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said. “Moreover, a new housing project is planned to take place soon in the village,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration