‘My decision to visit Syunik not intended to inflame passions’ – Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the resdents of Syunik province in a live video on Facebook before arriving to the province.

The PM called on residents of the province not to inflame passions, adding that he is coming to talk with them openly and answer to their questions.

“I regret that my post on the visit to Syunik has inflamed some passions. I hope you will be convinced that my decision to visit Syunik is not intended to inflame passions. I made that decision for showing my respect and appreciation to the Syunik residents. The second important reason is to answer to your questions and give necessary explanations. I have a certain conviction that I will be able to answer to your questions. If I didn’t have such a conviction, I wouldn’t make such a decision. I’m coming to look into your eyes and answer to your questions. This is the purpose of my visit, I ask you, call on you not to inflame passions in this tense situation, I am coming to talk to you. I have obligations before you, before each of you, I am coming to talk about this, I will try to show you that I am fulfilling the duties before you completely”, he said, expressing hope that the conversation with the Syunik residents will take place. “Because we can overcome this situation together. I want to assure you that not a single millimeter land has been conceded from Syunik province. I hope we will talk about this openly so that the information will be complete”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan