Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, BBC reports.

One of F1's all-time great drivers, he equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship in 2020.

The 35-year-old, from Stevenage, also surpassed Schumacher's total of 91 grand prix wins.

In a public vote, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finished second while jockey Hollie Doyle was third.

It is the second time Hamilton has been crowned Sports Personality of the Year, having first won the award in 2014.

He is also a four-time runner-up, most recently in 2019.