Homeland Salvation Movement rally to start memorial procession as homage to war victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Anti-Pashinyan protesters are again rallying in downtown Yerevan.

The demonstration, organized by the Homeland Salvation Movement, is holding a commemorative procession from Freedom Square to St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, where a requiem mass will be served in honor of the Artsakh war victims.

Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukyan is also in attendance.

Meanwhile, another commemorative procession began hours earlier, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials led thousands of supporters to the Yerablur military cemetery. There, anti-Pashinyan protesters, families of fallen troops and others had gathered to prevent the PM from entering the cemetery as a sign of protest.

Today, Armenia began a three-day national mourning period.

The Homeland Salvation Movement is created by 16 political parties (1 parliamentary and 15 non-parliamentary).

The movement officially declared ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan as their candidate for interim Prime Minister who they say would organize early general elections.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan