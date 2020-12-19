Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

Commemorative procession led by Pashinyan starts in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A commemorative procession honoring the Artsakh war victims started from Republic Square in Yerevan. The participants of the procession, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials, are moving towards the Yerablur military cemetery to pay homage to the war victims. Today is also the first day of the national three-day mourning period.

Meanwhile, anti-Pashinyan protesters have gathered at Yerablur.

