United States FDA grants emergency authorization to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a vaccine developed by Moderna and federal researchers, a week after giving similar clearance to one made by Pfizer and its German collaborator, BioNTech.

Moderna’s vaccine is 94% effective at preventing Covid-19, and is authorized in adults 18 and older.

The vaccine will be distributed over the weekend, with the first of 5.9 million already manufactured Moderna shots expected to be given on Monday.

