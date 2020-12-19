COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 920 new cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 920 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed infections to 153173.

3170 tests were conducted over the last day.

718 people recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 131931.

20 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2616. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 650 other individuals (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, December 19 the number of active cases stood at 17976.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan