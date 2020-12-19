LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.91% to $2059.50, copper price up by 0.89% to $7984.50, lead price down by 0.34% to $2041.00, nickel price down by 0.03% to $17616.00, tin price up by 0.94% to $20188.00, zinc price down by 0.30% to $2861.50, molybdenum price stood at $20723.00, cobalt price up by 1.56% to $32500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.