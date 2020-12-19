Armenia and Artsakh mourn war heroes

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A national three-day mourning period is declared in Armenia and Artsakh from today in honor of the Nagorno Karabakh war victims.

In Yerevan, Prime Minister Pashinyan and other government officials are expected to attend a commemorative procession which will begin 13:00 at Republic Square to the Yerablur military cemetery.

All flags have been lowered to half-staff in Armenia and Artsakh.

