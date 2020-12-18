Artsakh denies fake Azerbaijani news of taking 62 Armenian soldiers hostage

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the fake publications of Azerbaijan about taking hostage 62 Armenian servicemen. ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the Defense Army notes that a footage is being spread on the internet saying that 62 Armenian servicemen have been taken hostage by the Azerbaijani army.

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that in the recent days no incident of taking hostage of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani troops has been recorded in the zone of the Defense Army responsibility and the mentioned information does not correspond to the reality.

The Defense Army also calls on the domestic news outlets not to spread false Azerbaijani publications that are aimed at influencing on the public moods.