President Armen Sarkissian meets with Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party Gagik Tsarukyan on December 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, the situation in the country was discussed.





