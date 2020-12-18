Portugal’s President ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was earlier approved by the country’s parliament, the Armenian embassy said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
