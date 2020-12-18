Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-20

YEREVAN, 18 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 December, USD exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 522.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 639.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.95 drams to 704.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 580.60 drams to 31745.85 drams. Silver price up by 9.28 drams to 432.18 drams. Platinum price up by 195.62 drams to 17545.64 drams.