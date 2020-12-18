Faster Internet and 191 TV Channels to All Ucom Fixed Service Subscribers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Until January 31, 2021 the subscribers of Ucom fixed services will benefit from faster internet and get the opportunity to watch the maximum number of TV channels. All subscribers of uNet fixed internet service will benefit at no extra charge from the increased speed of up to 100 Mb/sec via cable connection, while all the subscribers of uTV service will be able to watch all 191 multi-genre TV channels.

The subscribers of uMix and Triple Play packages will enjoy both the increased speed of the fixed internet, and watching the programs/ projects of all available TV channels. "We thank all Ucom subscribers for being by our side this difficult year, for overcoming all the challenges with joint efforts. May the upcoming year be good and peaceful”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.