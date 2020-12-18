Russia delivers 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia delivered 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh. The supplies were taken to Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert and Askeran.
The aid will be distributed among the residents, the ministry said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
