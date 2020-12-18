Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Security Council Secretary summoned by parliament majority

Security Council Secretary summoned by parliament majority

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan is summoned to parliament by the ruling My Step bloc for a closed meeting, his spokesperson Albert Nerzetyan told ARMENPRESS.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration