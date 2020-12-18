New Year with a new iPhone: IDBank and Idram draw lots

Starting from December 18 until January 20 inclusive, make an online or QR/NFC payment for AMD 1000 via Idram&IDBank application and get an electronic coupon for the lottery on your Idram account. Moreover, triple the chance to win an iPhone 12 by paying with Rocket line. In case of paying with Rocket line you will get one coupon and two more after 10 days if you don’t cancel the transaction or repay the used limit of Rocket line.

You can make payments at more than 4000 points of sale, more than 400 online shops via Idram. You can get acquainted with the list of the partners here.

There is no need to print the coupon and throw it into the drum: everything will be held online. Just accept the lottery terms through Idram&IDBank application or IDBanking.am website.

The lottery will be held on February 5, on 21:00 live on official pages of Idram and IDBank on Facebook and YouTube.

COMPANIES ARE CONTROLLED BY CBA