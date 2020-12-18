Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives condemns Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Representatives of Belgium adopted 130/12 a resolution condemning the Azeri attack on Artsakh, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium reported.

The resolution “condemns the resumption of military actions by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020” and calls upon the government to take several actions to help the affected civilians, to reveal and bring to accountability those guilty for war crimes, maintain the ceasefire and lead the negotiations to a peace treaty that would respect the borders of Artsakh and its right to self determination.

The resolution also condemns Turkey’s destructive role in the war and demands Ankara to stop meddling militarily in the NK conflict and refrain from actions that destabilize the region.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan