Russia’s Federal Security Service Director visits Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has arrived in Yerevan on a visit, the Armenian National Security Service told ARMENPRESS.
Other details from the visit weren’t immediately available.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
