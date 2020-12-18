Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Russia’s Federal Security Service Director visits Armenia

Russia’s Federal Security Service Director visits Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has arrived in Yerevan on a visit, the Armenian National Security Service told ARMENPRESS.

Other details from the visit weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration