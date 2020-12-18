COVID-19: Armenia reports 861 new cases, 1223 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 861 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 152,253, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1223 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 131,213.

2567 tests were conducted in the past one day.

15 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2596.

The number of active cases is 17,796.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 648 (6 new such cases).

