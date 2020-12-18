Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

Snowfalls are reported in Syunik province.

Amasia and Ashotsk regions of Shirak province are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





