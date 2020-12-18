LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2041.00, copper price up by 1.78% to $7914.00, lead price up by 0.39% to $2048.00, nickel price down by 0.36% to $17622.00, tin price up by 1.96% to $20000.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $2870.00, molybdenum price stood at $20723.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.