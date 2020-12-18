Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank for the period of January-September 2020: this figure has declined by 15.7% compared to the same period of 2019 with the permanent prices, the Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

According to the EEC data, the total capital investments in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprised 197 billion 374,7 million dollars in January-September 2020, which declined by 4.2% compared to January-September 2019.

In Belarus, 8 billion 389,9 million USD investments were made in January-September 2020, which declined by 2.1% compared to the same period of 2019.

In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia capital investments comprised 20 billion 194,4 million USD (a decline of 4.9%), 1 billion 20,7 million USD (a decline of 14.7%) and 167 billion 306,7 million USD (a decline of 4.1%) respectively.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan