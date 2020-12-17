Mourning procession in memory of martyrs to take place Saturday at 13:00

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The mourning procession in memory of the martyrs of the last Artsakh war will take place on Saturday at 13:00 starting from the Republican Square to Yerablur, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

3 day mourning will be declared in Armenia and Artsakh on December 19 in memory of the martyrs and commemoration ceremonies will be organized.