Bodies of 9 servicemen killed in Artsakh's Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd transferred to Armenian side

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. On December 16, the bodies of 9 Armenian servicemen found near the Armenian military positions in the direction of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd was handed over to the Defense Army of Artsakh by the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Artsakh Republic. The circumstances of their death are still unknown.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh's Defense Ministry, at the moment measures are taken to clarify the circumstances of their deaths and identification.