Publications containing elements of crime during war are under investigation – official

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The announcements and all the publications containing elements of crimes during live broadcasts and press conferences referring to the period of the war under investigation, criminal cases have been initiated, ARMENPRESS reports Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan's advisor Gor Abrahamyan said in a meeting with lawyers.

''There has been no statement containing some concrete elements of crime that has not appeared in the focus of the attention of the Prosecutor's Office. Numerous criminal cases have been initiated. There will be a special publication over that'', Abrahamyan said, emphasizing that the information of allegedly providing 1400 Armenian passports to Armenian speaking Azerbaijanis is also under investigation.

''The purchases of low-quality ammunition is also under investigation’', Abrahamyan said.