Anti-Pashinyan protests continue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement and its supporters are again rallying in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The March of Dignity kicked off near the TUMO building.

The Homeland Salvation Movement is created by 16 political parties (1 parliamentary and 15 non-parliamentary).

The movement officially declared ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan as their candidate for interim Prime Minister who they say will organize early general elections.

