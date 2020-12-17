Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-20

YEREVAN, 17 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 December, USD exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 523.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 640.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.19 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.40 drams to 710.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 66.18 drams to 31165.25 drams. Silver price up by 14.25 drams to 422.9 drams. Platinum price up by 18.44 drams to 17350.02 drams.