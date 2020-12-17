Vice Speaker of Parliament says snap parliamentary elections must be held as soon as possible

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan says snap parliamentary elections must be held as soon as possible when it is technically and physically possible.

“We will go to elections when we are ready. I think that the elections should take place”, the Vice Speaker told reporters in the Parliament, stating that the citizens of Armenia should be granted with an opportunity on making a decision.

Asked when the elections will take place, he said he wants it as soon as possible. “As soon as possible, when it will be possible both technically and physically. I think there cannot be any other opinion”, he said.

Alen Simonyan emphasized that the power will be formed only by the people, the decision will be made by the people.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan