‘We are ready to continue our functions’ – Putin on providing humanitarian aid to Artsakh residents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin says they are ready to continue the process of providing humanitarian aid to the residents of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“We hope the international mediators will start acting and helping people who need that, firstly the refugees who return to Nagorno Karabakh, and not only Russia will do that by sending aid, but also the international organizations will start acting. On our part we are ready to continue these functions”, Putin said during his annual press conference today.

