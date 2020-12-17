Macron tests positive for COVID-19
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency announced.
Macron was tested after showing symptoms.
He will self-isolate for 7 days and will fulfill his functions remotely.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:15 Ucom launches "Only Good News in 2021" promo
- 14:55 Macron tests positive for COVID-19
- 14:53 Armenian, Belgian FMs discuss regional security and stability
- 14:32 Nothing more important than direct communication with people, Putin says
- 14:25 President of Artsakh sends condolence letter to Armenia’s PM
- 14:10 Putin’s annual news conference likely to last about 3-4 hours
- 14:05 Russian border guards to be deployed at Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 13:49 Bodies of 41 more troops found in Fizuli and Jabrayil sections – Artsakh State Emergency Service
- 12:58 Armenian government approves more relief programs for Artsakh citizens
- 12:54 Highest authorities of Azerbaijan continue to openly preach hatred towards ethnic Armenians- Tatoyan
- 12:14 Armenian President continues consultations with different political forces
- 12:12 Minister of Defense visits Syunik Province to inspect border reinforcement work
- 11:55 Aram Khachatryan appointed Governor of Lori province
- 11:51 Armenia’s borders are firm and under control of Armed Forces – minister
- 11:48 Armenian defense minister visits Syunik province
- 11:32 Russian peacekeepers ensure safe return of more than 40,000 refugees to Artsakh
- 11:15 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader Edmon Marukyan visits Moscow
- 11:02 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1174 new cases, 1296 recoveries in one day
- 10:58 Clamart City Council passes resolution calling on French President to recognize Artsakh
- 10:38 Ex-President Robert Kocharyan travels to Russia on “three-day private visit”
- 10:07 United States claims Russian peacekeeping presence in Karabakh risks “destabilizing” situation
- 09:56 Azerbaijan’s efforts to cancel ECHR decisions failed
- 09:47 Road condition
- 08:45 European Stocks up - 16-12-20
- 08:44 US stocks - 16-12-20
12:35, 12.12.2020
Viewed 5375 times ‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher
20:49, 12.10.2020
Viewed 4542 times PM's spokesperson comments on announcements of Aliyev and Erdoğan
16:47, 12.12.2020
Viewed 3404 times Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
19:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2892 times Azerbaijani attack should receive response from Russian peacekeepers - Armenian PM’s spox
18:48, 12.12.2020
Viewed 2551 times Azerbaijan resumes attacks in direction of two settlements of Artsakh