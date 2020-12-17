Armenian, Belgian FMs discuss regional security and stability

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian FM Ara Aivazian met with Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès on December 17 while on a visit to take part in the Armenia-EU Partnership Council meeting.

Aivazian and Wilmès discussed expansion of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest and further strengthening of partnership in bilateral and multilateral arenas, the foreign ministry said.

Commercial ties, full utilization of the investment potential and development of decentralized cooperation were prioritized.

The FMs also spoke about regional security and stability.

Aivazian briefed Wilmès on the ongoing actions for eliminating the consequences of the Turkish-Azeri aggression against the people of Artsakh, primarily the humanitarian crisis.

In this context they highlighted the importance of the direct involvement of the international community, namely EU countries.

The FMs highlighted that issues of peaceful resolution should be addressed as part of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan