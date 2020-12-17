Nothing more important than direct communication with people, Putin says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin confessed that nothing is more valuable to him than a direct communication with the Russian citizens, which allows him to hear their opinion on the important issues, reports TASS news agency.

Opening his annual press conference Thursday, the head of state underscored that he does not consider such events to be formal and that he gives them high priority.

“Even despite I have a huge flow of information about what happens in the country, coming to me via various channels, there is nothing more valuable than a direct communication with our people, citizens of the Russian Federation”, the Russian president confessed. “Nothing is more valuable than to hear their opinion about what and how we live and, I reiterate, what must be done to live better”.