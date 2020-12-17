Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

President of Artsakh sends condolence letter to Armenia’s PM

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the death of the latter’s father Vova Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

With a deep pain I learnt about the death of your father Vova Pashinyan.

On behalf of the people, the authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to you and your family”, reads the President’s letter.

