President of Artsakh sends condolence letter to Armenia’s PM
14:25, 17 December, 2020
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the death of the latter’s father Vova Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.
“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
With a deep pain I learnt about the death of your father Vova Pashinyan.
On behalf of the people, the authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to you and your family”, reads the President’s letter.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
