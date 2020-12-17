Russian border guards to be deployed at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has revealed that there is a plan to deploy Russian border guards at the Armenian border with Azerbaijan.

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the Province of Syunik where he met with the officers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and discussed the guarding of the Goris-Stepanakert road, the plan on deploying Russian border guards at the Armenian border with Azerbaijan, as well as the search operations for those who are missing in action in the Artsakh war.

Harutyunyan also held a meeting with the Armenian Armed Forces army corps commander, the Syunik Governor and the chief of the NSS regional border guard unit. They discussed issues related to the demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the deployment of the military units and border guards in the new border lines.

Harutyunyan was briefed on the ongoing works in some disputed sections and noted that the border discussions are ongoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan