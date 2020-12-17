Armenian government approves more relief programs for Artsakh citizens

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved on December 17 more relief programs to support the affected citizens of Artsakh.

Citizens who were displaced as a result of the war and are now living in Armenia, and are unemployed, will be enabled to work paid social jobs for a three-month period. Their salaries will comprise 8000 drams a day.

Citizens of Artsakh who were living in the areas that were lost during the war and who are currently living in Armenia will be offered to undergo internships as part of an employment assistance program. Unemployed citizens participating in the internships will receive 100,000 drams a month for three months.

Another approved project increases the compensation to troops who were wounded in action with an additional 200,000 drams per month for half a year.

