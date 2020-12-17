Armenian President continues consultations with different political forces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This time the President met with chairman of the Social-Democratic Hunchakian party Radik Karapetyan, the Ramghavar party chairman Hrachya Karapetyan, president of the Green party Armenak Dovlatyan, as well as a number of other party leaders.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current situation in the country and the ways of solving it.

The party representatives presented their views and approaches on the situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan