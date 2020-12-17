Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Minister of Defense visits Syunik Province to inspect border reinforcement work

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan is visiting the Province of Syunik to get acquainted with the ongoing reinforcement works on the ground in the regions bordering Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense said he will also get acquainted with the ongoing construction of combat positions, and the process of the military’s on-duty combat shifts.

