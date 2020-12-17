Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Armenia’s borders are firm and under control of Armed Forces – minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Suren Papikyan said he is in constant touch with the Governor of Syunik province. He informed that the Governor is conducting works with the border service and the defense ministry representatives.

“At this moment the border troops and forces are being deployed along the borders of Armenia, and in order to avoid various comments and disinformation, I want to state that Armenia’s borders are firm and under the control of the Armed Forces”, the minister said.

