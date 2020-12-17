Armenian defense minister visits Syunik province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said inter-positional communication exists in Artsakh’s Hin Shen village, however, he said, the problem is not completely solved yet. The deputy PM said Russian peacekeeping troops are deployed in this section.

“We expect that we will have a final solution. Defense Minister [of Armenia] Vagharshak Harutyunyan is in Syunik province. Our border troops are conducting deployment works along our borders”, the deputy PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan