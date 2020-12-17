Russian peacekeepers ensure safe return of more than 40,000 refugees to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers have ensured as of December 16 the safe return of more than 40,000 refugees of Artsakh who had fled their homes during the second Nagorno Karabakh war which began on 2020 September 27 with a massive Azeri onslaught.

Russian sappers have cleared 195 hectares of territory and 60km of roads of mines. More than 6000 explosive items were discovered and disposed of. The Russian medics of the peacekeeping contingent treated nearly 600 locals in two field hospitals, one in Stepanakert and another in Martakert, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the exchange of bodies between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues jointly with the ICRC. The search operations for those missing in action also continues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan