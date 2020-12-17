Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader Edmon Marukyan visits Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and parliamentary bloc Edmon Marukyan has departed for Russia.

Bright Armenia (LHK) spokesperson Aren Petunts told ARMENPRESS that “Marukyan is visiting Moscow on a brief trip.” He did not elaborate.

