Ex-President Robert Kocharyan travels to Russia on “three-day private visit”
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has departed for Russia, his office said in a news release.
Kocharyan will be in Moscow on a “three-day private visit”.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
