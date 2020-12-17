Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan travels to Russia on “three-day private visit”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan travels to Russia on “three-day private visit”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has departed for Russia, his office said in a news release.

Kocharyan will be in Moscow on a “three-day private visit”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration