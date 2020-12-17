Azerbaijan’s efforts to cancel ECHR decisions failed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as a result of the actions taken by the Office of Armenia’s Representative at the ECHR, has rejected the demand of the Azerbaijani government to eliminate the interim measure applied on September 29, 2020, Armenia’s Representation at the ECHR told Armenpress.

“The European Court particularly has taken into account the fact that the demands for applying interim measure for the protection of rights of captured persons and the evidence on that continue to be presented against Azerbaijan. The Court has also noted that Azerbaijan has not regularly fulfilled the demands of the Court to provide respective information about that persons. Therefore, the Court has found that the circumstances serving as a base for the interim measure continue to exist, thus, there are no grounds to cancel its decisions or their implementation.

Finally, the European Court has stated that it will continue examining the demands submitted for applying interim measures.

Let us remind that according to the decision of September 29, 2020, the European Court has called on Azerbaijan to refrain from measures, in particular from military actions which could lead to violations of convention rights of civilian population, as well as could also endanger their life and health. The ECHR has also called on Azerbaijan to fulfill its convention duties, especially under Article 2nd (right to life) and 3rd (ban on torture, inhuman treatment) of the Convention”, the statement says.

